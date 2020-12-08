Cleveland Cinemas Will Close Cedar Lee and Chagrin Cinemas Until Christmas

click to enlarge Cleveland Cinemas

The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's).

Cleveland Cinemas President Jon Forman has announced that the local chain's two remaining open theaters, the Cedar Lee in Cleveland Heights and Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls, will close to the public until Christmas.The decision was motivated by a number of factors, Forman said in a letter to patrons. Chief among them, no doubt, is the state of Ohio's and Cuyahoga County's surging coronavirus numbers, and the pleas from Gov. Mike DeWine for Ohioans to stay home as much as possible.Cleveland Cinemas' other locations, the Capitol Theatre in Gordon Square and the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin, have been closed since shortly after the pandemic began in March. There are currently no firm dates for their projected re-opening.The Cedar Lee and Chagrin locations will re-open on Dec. 25th with a slate of new releases:andstarring Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni as Geppetto.Though the two theaters will be closed for public screenings, they will remain available for reserved special events. Like at other movie chains, individual screens may be rented for small groups. Rentals cost $149, (with a mandatory concession purchase of at least $100), and are available for groups of up to 20.Forman said that for regular patrons and fans of the local chain, the best way to support Cleveland Cinemas is the purchase of gift cards. They are "the perfect gift for movie lovers of all ages," he said, and can be used both for admission and concession. "The more the better," Forman said.***