Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Cinemas Will Close Cedar Lee and Chagrin Cinemas Until Christmas

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's). - CLEVELAND CINEMAS
  • Cleveland Cinemas
  • The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's).

Cleveland Cinemas President Jon Forman has announced that the local chain's two remaining open theaters, the Cedar Lee in Cleveland Heights and Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls, will close to the public until Christmas.

The decision was motivated by a number of factors, Forman said in a letter to patrons. Chief among them, no doubt, is the state of Ohio's and Cuyahoga County's surging coronavirus numbers, and the pleas from Gov. Mike DeWine for Ohioans to stay home as much as possible.



Cleveland Cinemas' other locations, the Capitol Theatre in Gordon Square and the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin, have been closed since shortly after the pandemic began in March. There are currently no firm dates for their projected re-opening.

The Cedar Lee and Chagrin locations will re-open on Dec. 25th with a slate of new releases: Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World and Pinocchio, starring Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni as Geppetto.

Though the two theaters will be closed for public screenings, they will remain available for reserved special events. Like at other movie chains, individual screens may be rented for small groups. Rentals cost $149, (with a mandatory concession purchase of at least $100), and are available for groups of up to 20.

Forman said that for regular patrons and fans of the local chain, the best way to support Cleveland Cinemas is the purchase of gift cards. They are "the perfect gift for movie lovers of all ages," he said, and can be used both for admission and concession. "The more the better," Forman said.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Survey: People Choosing to Dine Out During the Pandemic Are Treating Service Industry Workers Like Shit Read More

  2. Nine Months Into Pandemic, Cleveland Still Doesn't Have a Single Spanish Speaking Contact Tracer Read More

  3. Cleveland Hostel in Ohio City Will Serve as Seasonal Homeless Shelter Read More

  4. Airbnb Bans One-Night New Year's Eve Reservations in Ohio Read More

  5. Cleveland State Gave Up an NCAA Record-Setting 40-0 Run to Ohio University Yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation