Cuyahoga County Library Is Once Again Ranked Best Library System in the Nation

Courtesy Cuyahoga County Public Library

Cuyahoga County Library vs. the rest of the country's biggest library systems is essentially Ohio State vs. Michigan at this point...The hometown heroes have taken home the highest ranking from the Library Journal's annual Index of Public Library Service listings for the 11th year in a row, CCPL announced today.“Library Journal's rating and scoring system is based on per capita usage data, but ultimately the reason that Cuyahoga County Public Library has been able to top the LJ Index year after year is because we are deeply committed to exceptional library service," CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel said in a release. "Our collection is outstanding, our staff are knowledgeable, friendly and eager to help; and our programs – whether they are in-person or virtual – are impactful, interesting and fun. We strive to be exceptional, and that is what keeps our customers coming back again and again."The Cuyahoga County Public Library system once again fared well in per capita rankings for physical materials circulated, visitors, e-circulation, computer usage and program engagement.The rankings were based on data from 2018.Since the onset of the pandemic the library has bounced back and forth between being open to the public and offering curbside pickup only but has thankfully maintained services during a year in which its are more relevant and essential than ever before.