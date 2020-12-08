Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cuyahoga County Library Is Once Again Ranked Best Library System in the Nation

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 4:29 PM

COURTESY CUYAHOGA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
  • Courtesy Cuyahoga County Public Library

Cuyahoga County Library vs. the rest of the country's biggest library systems is essentially Ohio State vs. Michigan at this point...

The hometown heroes have taken home the highest ranking from the Library Journal's annual Index of Public Library Service listings for the 11th year in a row, CCPL announced today.



“Library Journal's rating and scoring system is based on per capita usage data, but ultimately the reason that Cuyahoga County Public Library has been able to top the LJ Index year after year is because we are deeply committed to exceptional library service,"  CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel said in a release. "Our collection is outstanding, our staff are knowledgeable, friendly and eager to help; and our programs – whether they are in-person or virtual – are impactful, interesting and fun. We strive to be exceptional, and that is what keeps our customers coming back again and again."

The Cuyahoga County Public Library system once again fared well in per capita rankings for physical materials circulated, visitors, e-circulation, computer usage and program engagement.

The rankings were based on data from 2018.

Since the onset of the pandemic the library has bounced back and forth between being open to the public and offering curbside pickup only but has thankfully maintained services during a year in which its are more relevant and essential than ever before.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Survey: People Choosing to Dine Out During the Pandemic Are Treating Service Industry Workers Like Shit Read More

  2. Nine Months Into Pandemic, Cleveland Still Doesn't Have a Single Spanish Speaking Contact Tracer Read More

  3. Which Ohio Mayor Had a Sexual Encounter With an Alleged Chinese Spy in a Car Under FBI Surveillance? Read More

  4. Cleveland Hostel in Ohio City Will Serve as Seasonal Homeless Shelter Read More

  5. BrewDog USA Confirms Search for Cleveland Location, But Site Has Not Yet Been Chosen Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation