Local Singer-Songwriter's New Single Receives Airplay in the UK

click to enlarge Melanie Costanzo

In high school, local singer-songwriter Alex Field played in a punk rock band that regularly got gigs at clubs like Peabody’s and Agora.“That’s where my love for music started to grow,” says Field via phone. “Back then, it was a lot of punk rock. I listened to bands like MXPX and early Blink-182, the Starting Line and Dashboard Confessional. As a got older, my tastes have changed. I’m a little more eclectic now with the stuff I listening to.”A few years ago after going through a tough divorce, Field put together a demo that focused on his singer-songwriter side. He sent the songs off to L.A. and did a session with producer Will Garrett. They intended to place the tunes on a TV show. Those plans didn't come to fruition, but Field took something away from the sessions nevertheless.“Nothing came of it, but it was a huge learning experience for me,” says Field. “I learned more about the business side of things.”Field kept writing and recording, and he recently released his sophomore single, “Found It.” Produced by Michael Estok (Song ATV Nashville/Canfield Ohio) and Jim Stewart (Cleveland/Welshly Arms), the song has started to get some airplay in the UK, where it recently aired on Platform B radio 105.5 FM in England. The DJ there described it as "a gushy love song" in her intro.Beginning next week, the song will air for a week on artFix YMX radio in London. The mid-tempo tune features a terrific hook and could pass as something by Train and/or Matchbox Twenty.“I'm still growing my fanbase," says Field, who's been focused on getting his songs on curated playlists. "I'm just trying to get the music out there, and it's interesting to see it take off in places where you wouldn't think it would take off."