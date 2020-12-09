Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Bites

National Restaurant Association to Congress: Foodservice Businesses Need Financial Relief and They Need it Now

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 10:21 AM

KELLY SIKKEMA/UNSPLASH
  • Kelly Sikkema/unsplash

Pointing out that one in five U.S. restaurants has closed amid the pandemic, the National Restaurant Association is urging Congress to pass relief for foodservice businesses before it breaks for the holidays.

In a letter to Congressional leaders, the association shared new survey data it says shows an “economic free fall” has harmed 500,000 restaurants of every type — franchise, chain and independent. According to the association, 17% of restaurants nationwide — more than 110,000 — have closed this year, either permanently or for the long term.



"In short, the restaurant industry simply cannot wait for relief any longer," Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of the Association’s Public Affairs, said in a release. "And for every month that passes without a solution from Congress, thousands more restaurants will close their doors for good."

A group of moderate Democrats and Republicans last week unveiled a compromise plan that calls for a $909 billion in relief, including a second round of Paycheck Protection Program grants.

That plan proposes a “downpayment” for a larger relief package in early 2021, providing restaurants enough immediate relief to survive the holiday season, the association said.

“Efforts in Washington to find the ‘perfect’ solution are laudable, but the lack of progress in the meantime has led too many operators to give up on the government and close down for good,” the letter reads. “Since our last update to you, less than three months ago, an additional 10,000 restaurants have closed nationwide.”

The National Restaurant Association has activated an online petition to encourage supporters to reach out to lawmakers.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Which Ohio Mayor Had a Sexual Encounter With an Alleged Chinese Spy in a Car Under FBI Surveillance? Read More

  2. Survey: People Choosing to Dine Out During the Pandemic Are Treating Service Industry Workers Like Shit Read More

  3. Nine Months Into Pandemic, Cleveland Still Doesn't Have a Single Spanish Speaking Contact Tracer Read More

  4. Cleveland Councilman Joe Jones Ticketed Oct. 28 for Impeding Traffic While Playing Biden Campaign Messages Read More

  5. BrewDog USA Confirms Search for Cleveland Location, But Site Has Not Yet Been Chosen Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation