Dirty Bird, a New Virtual Eatery from Michael's Genuine at Van Aken District, Stars Spicy Fried Chicken and Sides

We can add Dirty Bird to the long and growing list of fried chicken-themed concepts popping up across Northeast Ohio. This new “Southern comfort food” eatery might be new to diners, but it’s being prepared by the veteran chefs at Michael’s Genuine (3427 Tuttle Rd., 216-230-8022) at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.“We’ve been talking about doing something a little different,” says Jordan Kirk, chef de cuisine. “We like to cook food that we like to eat and we love to eat fried chicken. This was food we were already cooking for ourselves and then we just brainstormed it and went from there.”Call it a ghost kitchen, virtual restaurant or whatever, this new menu is being prepared out of the same kitchen space at Michael’s Genuine. The idea is to introduce exciting new options for local diners who might be looking for a change of pace, while allowing the chefs to expand their repertoire as well.The take-out and delivery only menu stars heavily spiced fried chicken in half- and whole-bird portions; this is not a pieces-parts operation. The buttermilk-marinated and seasoned chicken also is available in a Nashville Hot-style sandwich, a sandwich starring smoked thighs, and “Bird Bowls” layered with greens, veggies, fried or smoked chicken and creamy buttermilk dressing. For now, sides are limited to baked beans, mac and cheese, seasoned fries and loaded fries. Items likely will be added down the road, notes Kirk.Dirty Bird isn’t all that’s new at Michael’s Genuine. If you haven’t ordered from them in a while, you might not have noticed that the original menu has been completely retooled to make it more appropriate for take-out and delivery.“From what we were doing for dine-in to what we are doing now is, for the most part, a complete reset,” says Kirk. “When we came back we started focusing on mostly pizza, pasta, comfort food type stuff. It’s been refreshing because we’ve been able to cook foods that are a little more rustic.”You can order online here