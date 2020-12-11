Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Scene & Heard

Local Officers Shot Pennsylvania Fugitive at Steelyard Walmart Parking Lot

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge Police Chief Calvin Williams discusses violence in Cleveland in 2016. - ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • Police Chief Calvin Williams discusses violence in Cleveland in 2016.

Officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, shot a fugitive in the Steelyard Commons Walmart parking lot Friday around noon. The task force is an interagency coalition which includes members of the Cleveland and Euclid police departments and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard, Police Chief Calvin Williams and U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot all noted, in a press conference held on the scene, that the man was a fugitive who officers had been tracking for some time. Howard stressed that this man was putting people at risk at one of Cleveland's busiest shopping centers in broad daylight.



The fugitive was identified by the City of Cleveland as 31-year-old Pennsylvania resident Dewayne Taylor. He was said to have been in Albuquerque, New Mexico last week and was accused of drawing a gun on officers there. He was then tracked traveling to Cleveland. He arrived at Steelyard at approximately 11 a.m.

According to Pete Elliot, Taylor drew a weapon as officers made attempts to arrest him. Officers then fired their guns. Officials and press statements released later Friday did not specify if Taylor fired his weapon, but a gun was said to have been recovered from the scene.

Taylor was wounded and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where his current condition is unknown.

***
