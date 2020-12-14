Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 14, 2020

Arts District

"All the World's a Stage Fright," a Novella Set in Cleveland's Theater Community, Lifts the Spirits

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM

screen_shot_2020-12-14_at_4.35.15_pm.png

In the new novella, "All the World's a Stage Fright, Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic," local theater critic Bob Abelman explores the glories and challenges of Shakespeare, the daunting task of performing the Bard's works, and the flubs and foibles of the narrator (a not-so-hidden avatar of the author himself). In the process, Abelman manages to share a number of interesting factoids about theater in general and Cleveland theater in particular.

The conceit of the brief work, which is also described as a "fictionalized memoir," is that critic Asher Kaufman proposes to act in a play with a professional theater company in town, and write about the experience in his column for the Cleveland Jewish Chronicle. This idea mimics reality, in that Abelman has acted on various stages, at various times during his tenure as a critic for the Cleveland Jewish News.



The slim book offers a fast and enjoyable ride, as Abelman/Kaufman has a flair for witty self-deprecation along with a deep and abiding love of Shakespeare's glorious language. After he talks a theater into casting him in a small role in the production of As You Like It, and allowing him to share his experience with his readers, he finds himself almost paralyzed by a variety of fears — of other critics' reviews, of his fellow actors and of the stage itself.

If you miss theater in Cleveland (sigh) and you long for seeing talented people intone the immortal words of Shakespeare, this book is sure to lift your spirits.

"All the World's a Stage Fright, Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic"
by Bob Abelman
126 pgs.
Gray & Company

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Arts, Cleveland Arts

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Indians to Officially Change Team Name at Long Last Read More

  2. It Appears There's a Huge Backlog at the Cleveland USPS Distribution Center Thanks to Covid Read More

  3. Justin Bibb Signals 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Run, Touts Significant Early Fundraising Read More

  4. Owners of Kate's Fish and Good Company Team up on Kate’s Good Fish Company, a Seafood-Focused Seasonal Pop-Up Read More

  5. With Covid Vaccine Coming, Will Ohio Legislature Still Insist on Our ‘Freedom’ to Kill Others? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation