Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 14, 2020

Scene & Heard

Justin Bibb Signals 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Run, Touts Significant Early Fundraising

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY JUSTIN BIBB
  • Courtesy Justin Bibb
After months of anticipation, local businessman and RTA board member Justin Bibb has formally signaled his intention to run for Cleveland Mayor in 2021. In his first public communication with the press, he announced significant early fundraising, which he says will build momentum for a 2021 campaign.

Bibb launched a committee to explore a 2021 candidacy only three months ago, the press release said, and has since raised $180,000.



“People are sick and tired of being sick and tired and the promise of new leadership in Cleveland is catching fire, with early investments from grassroots organizers and leaders across our city," Bibb said in the release. "Their support in our shared vision is a sign that Clevelanders can’t wait to see change in 2021.”

Bibb is a so-called emerging leader who has worked in both consulting and finance. After stints with Gallup and the corporate strategy offices of KeyBank, Bibb now works for a Washington-based nonprofit called Urbanova, which works toward "smart city solutions." Bibb is the cousin of local news anchor Leon Bibb and a board member at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

In 2020, he founded Cleveland Can’t Wait, a nonprofit concerned with economic opportunity and racial justice in underserved neighborhoods.

The announcement of his 2021 candidacy has long been expected. He has already attracted an array of supporters, including members of the business community, whose financial backing has proven crucial in past Cleveland elections. 

Like other prospective candidates, Bibb's early rhetoric has zeroed in on the necessity of new ideas and fresh blood at all levels of Cleveland leadership.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Indians to Officially Change Team Name at Long Last Read More

  2. It Appears There's a Huge Backlog at the Cleveland USPS Distribution Center Thanks to Covid Read More

  3. Owners of Kate's Fish and Good Company Team up on Kate’s Good Fish Company, a Seafood-Focused Seasonal Pop-Up Read More

  4. Savage Love: End the Sexless Relationship Now Before It Gets Messy and Painful Read More

  5. Channel 19 Gets Results, Helps Nab Culprit Who Was Raining Poop on Downtown Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation