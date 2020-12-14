Justin Bibb Signals 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Run, Touts Significant Early Fundraising

click to enlarge Courtesy Justin Bibb

After months of anticipation, local businessman and RTA board member Justin Bibb has formally signaled his intention to run for Cleveland Mayor in 2021. In his first public communication with the press, he announced significant early fundraising, which he says will build momentum for a 2021 campaign.Bibb launched a committee to explore a 2021 candidacy only three months ago, the press release said, and has since raised $180,000.“People are sick and tired of being sick and tired and the promise of new leadership in Cleveland is catching fire, with early investments from grassroots organizers and leaders across our city," Bibb said in the release. "Their support in our shared vision is a sign that Clevelanders can’t wait to see change in 2021.”Bibb is a so-called emerging leader who has worked in both consulting and finance. After stints with Gallup and the corporate strategy offices of KeyBank, Bibb now works for a Washington-based nonprofit called Urbanova, which works toward "smart city solutions." Bibb is the cousin of local news anchor Leon Bibb and a board member at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.In 2020, he founded Cleveland Can’t Wait, a nonprofit concerned with economic opportunity and racial justice in underserved neighborhoods.The announcement of his 2021 candidacy has long been expected. He has already attracted an array of supporters, including members of the business community, whose financial backing has proven crucial in past Cleveland elections.Like other prospective candidates, Bibb's early rhetoric has zeroed in on the necessity of new ideas and fresh blood at all levels of Cleveland leadership.***