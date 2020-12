Cru Uncorked in Moreland Hills to Expand Footprint with New Patios, Gardens, Greenhouse and Outdoor Kitchen

click to enlarge Cru Uncorked

In an attempt to create a French-inspired estate on par with some of the most sought-after dining destinations around the country, Cru Uncorked (34300 Chagrin Blvd., 440-903-1171) in Moreland Hills will increase its physical footprint in hopes of expanding its reach and appeal. The fine-dining restaurant, which opened in 2017, has just been granted approval to move forward with plans to develop an adjacent property in compliance with certain conditions and zoning regulations.Earlier this year, Cru acquired a 2.7-acre parcel next door. Over the next three years, that property will be transformed into a scenic setting complete with wine cellar, tasting room, gardens and greenhouse.These expanded facilities will provide room for a second covered patio for wine tastings and wine education classes, temperature-controlled storage for a world-class wine and cheese program, a farm-to-kitchen garden and greenhouse, and, finally, an outdoor kitchen that will be ideal for alfresco cooking classes, weddings and other private events.“This expansion is a testament to the work and dedication of our staff,” says general manager Bill Cutler. “We’re a very close-knit team, and there’s a lot of excitement about the direction we’re moving in and what we’ll be able to provide our guests.”