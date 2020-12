Uno Lady Releases Experimental Film Recorded During Quarantine

click to enlarge

Local singer-songwriter Christa Ebert, who performs as Uno Lady , just released, a short experimental film that features a series of meditations about "mindfulness." It includes “mantras, soothing songs and guided meditations for busy minds.”Filmed mostly in her backyard during the pandemic, the video makes use of stop-motion animation and features homegrown flowers, sweet potatoes, drawings and paintings spliced with calming footage of nature. Ebert wrote the dreamy music, which features vocal harmonies, field recordings of nature sounds, bells and synths, specifically for the project. She also recorded crickets chirping, and Ebert even created a güiro effect by grating ears of corn together.Multi-media artist Sequoia Bostick contributed animation, and in addition to Ebert’s voice, one of the meditations is guided by LaToya Kent, a meditation teacher and musician who performs solo and as a part of the local ensemble Mourning [A] BLKstar.“The purpose ofis to help people find peace in the present moment and offer kindness and healing through these difficult times,” reads a press release about the soothing 24-minute long clip.Uno Lady will release a new full-length album digitally on Jan. 12, and Ebert promises more meditation videos will be released then as well.