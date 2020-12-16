Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Renters Face Some of the Highest Risk of Eviction in the Nation, Study Says

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 2:33 PM

A recent study conducted by AdvisorSmith (a business insurance site) shows that Ohio is one of the top 10 states in America facing the highest rates of eviction.

"In the wake of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, many households are struggling to make their rent payments. The economic impact has been unevenly distributed across the country, based upon varying levels of infection and differing regulations on local businesses and economic activity," reads the study intro.



To create their list, AdvisorSmith used the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey and then calculated "the percentage of households that are behind on their rent payments, which we combined with data on the percentage of late-paying households that expect to be evicted in the next two months," they say.

Ohio ranks No. 9 in the nation, with 11% of renters at risk of eviction. Across the state, 18.2% of households were behind on rent payments and 60.3% of those late payers were expected to be evicted in the next two months.

South Carolina came in at No. 1, with 21.1% of renters facing eviction.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-16_at_2.44.37_pm.png

Nationwide, AdvisorSmith says they discovered roughly 17.1% of renters were late or behind on their payments and 49.1% were slated to be evicted within two months, with an average of 8.4% of renters across America at risk of being evicted.

To stem the impact of COVID, in September the Centers for Disease Control issued a nationwide moratorium on evictions until 2021, "prohibiting landlords, property owners, or other persons with a legal right to pursue eviction from taking any action to remove qualified tenants from their residence until after December 31, 2020," reads a notice from the Supreme Court of Ohio.

And some Ohio lawmakers are seeking to extend that into 2021.

