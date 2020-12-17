Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Bites

Chicken Ranch from Chef Demetrios Atheneos Opens Tonight in University Heights

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge chicken_ranch_logo.png

"We're ready," promises chef Demetrios Atheneos.

Tonight he and his brother/partner Niko will open the doors to Chicken Ranch (13892 Cedar Rd., 216-938-7645), located in the former home of the Rice Shop in University Heights.



The main event will be the Amish fried chicken, sold as tenders, wings and boneless thighs, all of which come with jalapeño corn fritters, pickles and a choice of sauce. There are nearly a dozen dipping sauces that range range from buttermilk ranch to Lebanese-style garlic sauce. For high heat, diners should opt for the Florida jerk and Cleveland hot.

Atheneos, formerly of Forage Public House, Oak Barrel and Bold, knows that fried chicken is enjoying a bit of a moment, but he feels that his technique will set his products apart.

“When you taste mine you’ll see how unique it is,” the chef promises. “We start with a spicy buttermilk brine and then it gets battered. You really see the layers when it comes out, that crispy, flaky outside shell, this creamy brined meat inside. And then you pick your sauces, so really, whatever flavor the customer is going for they can decide.”

Those tenders, along with half and whole birds, can be ordered fire-roasted, plucked from the live-fire rotisserie. The menu also features a selection of chicken sandwiches made with fried (or roasted) boneless thighs, kale slaw, pickles and various sauces on a brioche bun.

In addition to the fried and roasted chicken, there will be half slabs of baby back ribs, fire-roasted tiger shrimp and popcorn cauliflower nuggets, also paired with sauce and sides.

Rounding out the menu are add-ons like salad, chili and mac and cheese, each of which can be topped with chicken.

The name is an homage an uncle, who ran a spot of the same name in New York in the 1980s.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Demetrios Atheneos, chicken Ranch

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. From Turnaround Times to Style, Corner Spot is Doing Things a Whole Lot Differently Than Other Cleveland Pizza Joints Read More

  2. Cleveland Food Bank Among Local Recipients of Donation Spree by MacKenzie Scott, Philanthropist and Ex-Wife to Amazon Overlord Read More

  3. After Ohio Supreme Court Decision, New Cleveland Foundation HQ May Go Forward Read More

  4. Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, Announces He's Going to Make a Lot More Money in 2021 Read More

  5. Federal Court Strikes Down Ohio Prohibition on Birth Certificate Changes for Transgender People Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation