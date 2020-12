Local Indie Rockers Mr. Carnivore Release First Original Single in Two Years

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mr. Carnivore

As a way of bringing what’s been a particularly difficult to a close, the local indie rock act Mr. Carnivore will release its first original single in two years this week.At the beginning of the year, Mr. Carnivore, like so many other local acts, was gearing up to launch a crowdfunding campaign to help complete a five-song release. The band had already recorded the first song at Somewhere Studios, and things were progressing.Then, the shutdown hit, and the group put everything on hold.“Fast forward nine months, and we are still in the thick of it,” says singer Pat LaGuardia in a press release about the new tune, an accessible, Eels-like track that features woozy horns and soft vocals. “Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Having to be apart from the band and not playing shows or recording music has been really hard.”“Troll” kicks off a series of recordings the band plans to undertake in-house; the group expects a flurry of tunes to arrive in 2021.“Not sure what the release plan is for everything, but we have a lot of music that isn’t recorded, so we're just going to do it all and see what happens,” says bassist Joe LaGuardia.