Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 17, 2020

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers Mr. Carnivore Release First Original Single in Two Years

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MR. CARNIVORE
  • Courtesy of Mr. Carnivore
As a way of bringing what’s been a particularly difficult to a close, the local indie rock act Mr. Carnivore will release its first original single in two years this week.

At the beginning of the year, Mr. Carnivore, like so many other local acts, was gearing up to launch a crowdfunding campaign to help complete a five-song release. The band had already recorded the first song at Somewhere Studios, and things were progressing.



Then, the shutdown hit, and the group put everything on hold.

“Fast forward nine months, and we are still in the thick of it,” says singer Pat LaGuardia in a press release about the new tune, an accessible, Eels-like track that features woozy horns and soft vocals. “Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Having to be apart from the band and not playing shows or recording music has been really hard.”

“Troll” kicks off a series of recordings the band plans to undertake in-house; the group expects a flurry of tunes to arrive in 2021.

“Not sure what the release plan is for everything, but we have a lot of music that isn’t recorded, so we're just going to do it all and see what happens,” says bassist Joe LaGuardia.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Mr. Carnivore, "Troll"

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. From Turnaround Times to Style, Corner Spot is Doing Things a Whole Lot Differently Than Other Cleveland Pizza Joints Read More

  2. Cleveland Food Bank Among Local Recipients of Donation Spree by MacKenzie Scott, Philanthropist and Ex-Wife to Amazon Overlord Read More

  3. After Ohio Supreme Court Decision, New Cleveland Foundation HQ May Go Forward Read More

  4. Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, Announces He's Going to Make a Lot More Money in 2021 Read More

  5. Federal Court Strikes Down Ohio Prohibition on Birth Certificate Changes for Transgender People Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation