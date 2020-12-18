Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

Holistic Farming: "In Nature, There is No Waste"

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge WHITE OAK PASTURES
  • White Oak Pastures

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's been called a "carbon cowboy" and an inspiration.

Ohioans have an opportunity to hear from a legendary cattleman about how holistic practices can benefit the environment and create a self-sufficient farm.



Will Harris owns his family's 154-year-old farm, White Oak Pastures in Georgia.

The 10 species of livestock there are pasture-raised and hand-butchered on the farm. Harris said the remaining parts are turned into compost, pet chews and leather products.

"Dr. George Washington Carver said, 'In nature there is no waste,' and that's kind of our mantra," Harris explained.

Harris maintained the pandemic has highlighted the importance of sustainable farming practices, noting the CEO of Tyson Foods publicly admitted the food-production system is breaking.

"And he's right," Harris asserted. "I mean, how many chickens and hogs were euthanized because the centralized slaughter system couldn't handle them?"

Harris is the keynote speaker for the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's 42nd annual conference, Feb. 10-15. The event will be online and registration is open.

While consumers are becoming more interested in locally grown and raised foods, Harris conceded it's still a small percentage of what's eaten in this country. He encouraged other producers to consider regenerative, humane and locally-focused practices, and noted success involves more than just the production end.

"The production is the fun part," Harris remarked. "It's what we all love doing what goes on in the pasture. And that's important and you've got to focus on it. But you've also got to focus on getting your products processed and getting it marketed and distributed."

Harris added by treating his pastures as a complete ecosystem, he sees improvements in biodiversity, soil health and resiliency against pests and disease. A 2019 study of White Oak Pastures found the operation stores more carbon in its soil than its cows emit in production.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Farming, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo To Construct Zip Line in 2021 Read More

  2. Op-Ed: The Case for Changing the Name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Read More

  3. Chicken Ranch from Chef Demetrios Atheneos Opens Tonight in University Heights Read More

  4. From Turnaround Times to Style, Corner Spot is Doing Things a Whole Lot Differently Than Other Cleveland Pizza Joints Read More

  5. Federal Court Strikes Down Ohio Prohibition on Birth Certificate Changes for Transgender People Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation