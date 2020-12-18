Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Maura Rogers Releases Holiday Original

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-1.jpg
Nearly 15 years ago, local singer-songwriter Maura Rogers came up with the chorus for “Winter’s Comin’ On.” Yet, she just couldn't figure out the rest of the tune.

Just recently, she finally completed writing it and even recorded the tune, a tender ballad that puts her evocative voice up front in the mix. She got a little help from Grammy and Emmy-nominated musician and producer David Mayfield.



“[I] never found the right verses until 2020,” says Rogers in a press release about the song. “It took a pandemic, social unrest, and months of isolation to appropriately capture the essence of this haunting holiday tune. Choosing to record this piece solo was influenced by a number of factors, both practical and medical. When it came down to the final decision, a solo approach was the right feel for a song reflective of holiday loneliness and the realities of being distanced from loved ones.”
     
Mayfield says he’s been a fan of Rogers ever since he performed with her and her backing band the Bellows at the Beachland Ballroom a few years ago.

"I was blown away by her raw spirit and passion and the boundless joy that her and the band generate from the stage,” he says. “When the invitation came to produce this timely and poignant holiday original, I jumped at the chance. The implicit trust and mutual respect made working with Maura not only artistically rewarding but was also a ton of fun."

Rogers dedicates the song to the memory of Stephen Bivens, a local photographer who passed away earlier this year.  A supportive fan and friend, Biven was a "pillar" of the Waterloo Arts community over the past five years.  Local graphic artist and musician Meredith Pangrace, who used a Bivens' photo, designed the single's album art, and the song features Rogers on vocals, Mayfield on guitar, upright bass, and cymbals, and Pangrace on accordion and mellotron.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo To Construct Zip Line in 2021 Read More

  2. Op-Ed: The Case for Changing the Name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Read More

  3. Chicken Ranch from Chef Demetrios Atheneos Opens Tonight in University Heights Read More

  4. From Turnaround Times to Style, Corner Spot is Doing Things a Whole Lot Differently Than Other Cleveland Pizza Joints Read More

  5. Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, Announces He's Going to Make a Lot More Money in 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation