Friday, December 18, 2020

Rock Hall Unveils Plans for $100 Million Expansion

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PRACTICE FOR ARCHITECTURE AND URBANISM
  • Courtesy Practice for Architecture and Urbanism

The Rock Hall today announced its plans for a $100 million expansion that will add exhibit and event space, including a lakeside band shell, creating what the museum envisions as a campus-like feel to the area and a connector to adjacent attractions.

The designs depict a triangular shape — like a guitar pick — jutting into the familiar glass pyramid designed by I.M. Pei.



PAU has been chosen as the architecture firm to lead the project.

Original expansion plans estimated a $55 million project but as they've evolved the grand total has grown.

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris told media today that the museum has already raised $73 million of the $100 million goal.

