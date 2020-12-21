Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, December 21, 2020

C-Notes

Apostle Jones to Headline Virtual Holiday Revival Concert

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Because a band member tested positive for COVID, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band have pulled out of the 14th annual Holiday Revival show scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Music Box Supper Club.

The show will go on, however, and the Apostle Jones Band will headline in place of Carlos Jones.



Due to restrictions on crowd gatherings, the concert will be a livestream. Local TV personality Dawn Kendrick will host the show, which takes place at Music Box Supper Club. While the stream will be free to watch, a $10 VIP Zoom ticket will provide a "more interactive experience," and those ticket holders will become eligible to participate in contests and win prizes during the show.

There will also be trivia questions about the band throughout the broadcast.

The Holiday Revival Show began at the House of Blues in 2004 as a way to provide a “boost to an audience winding down from a busy holiday season." It ran for nine years at House of Blues before eventually moving to the Music Box five years ago. It's drawn capacity crowds there ever since.

