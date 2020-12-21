Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, December 21, 2020

Bites

Pour Coffee Launches E-Commerce Site for True Coffee Lovers

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge JUSTIN POSEY
  • Justin Posey
When it opened in 2013, Pour Cleveland quickly earned a place in the hearts of coffee connoisseurs thanks to its dedication to quality. Since then, Pour and owner Charlie Eisenstat introduced coffee drinkers to international roasters like Five Elephant, Koppi, Coffee Collective and La Cabra – products found nowhere else in the country.

When Covid-19 hit, Eisenstat was forced to shutter his downtown coffee shop. But he also saw an opportunity to evolve his concept into an e-commerce model, one he was confident would offer value to customers and the roasters alike. Customers can now get “the full Pour experience” online, including in-house roasts, international favorites, branded merchandise and monthly subscriptions, allowing both local and national customers easy access to high-caliber roasters.



“The pandemic has been a challenging time for many small businesses,” Eisenstat says. “Bringing this ecommerce vision to life has been the silver lining for me. It gives me the opportunity to keep doing what I love, which is working with amazing roasters, exploring and sharing the world’s best with fellow coffee enthusiasts. This enables me to do that in a different way and at a greater scale, which I am so very thankful for.”

Shoppers can choose between two programs: Ready to Ship and Roasted to Order. This hybrid model allows Pour’s preferred roasters to grow their U.S. awareness while giving customers direct access to international coffees at domestic-shipping prices. A Monthly International Coffee Subscription will feature exclusive coffees available only to subscribers.

Check the website for more info.

