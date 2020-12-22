Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Halloran Ice Skating Rink Finally Opens on Jan. 4

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CLEVELAND CITY COUNCIL
  • Courtesy Cleveland City Council

Halloran Skating Rink (3550 W 117th St.) will finally open for the season on Jan. 4, the city of Cleveland announced this week.

The public rink, the only one operated by the city, is free for visitors. Skates are available to rent for $1.



Covid delayed the usual opening date but the city made use of the time to make some hockey-related improvements to the facility for the season.

The Halloran open-air rink first opened on Christmas Eve in 1959 with a ribbon cutting by then-Mayor Anthony Celebrezze. A roof was added in 1975

click to enlarge HALLORAN SKATING RINK IN 1960/ CLEVELAND MEMORY PROJECT
  • Halloran skating rink in 1960/ Cleveland Memory Project

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. National Association of Black Journalists Gives Cleveland.com/PD Annual Thumbs Down Award for Layoffs That Drove Minority Exodus Read More

  2. Oni Chefs Matt Spinner and Dave Kocab to Open Take-Out/Delivery-Only Italian Comfort Food Spot Conforti Read More

  3. Tinnerman Lofts Showcases a Site-Specific Sculpture From Dana Depew and Michael Loderstadt That Pays Homage to the Building's History Read More

  4. Debate This 2020-2021 Cleveland Cavaliers Alignment Chart Read More

  5. 10 Made-for-TV Holiday Movies You Should Stream This Week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation