Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Scene & Heard

Joseph Slyman, Founder of Slyman's Deli, Has Died at 83

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 9:36 AM

12.23.20_slyman.png
Joseph Slyman, the founder of local culinary institution Slyman's Deli, has died at the age of 83.

His obituary, above, appeared in the Cleveland Plain Dealer Wednesday morning.  The Slyman's Deli Facebook page made the somber announcement Tuesday evening, saying that Slyman had passed away peacefully earlier that day.



"Joe’s hard work and love for his family of customers gave life and a profound meaning to the American Dream," the post read. "Joe leaves behind a far-reaching legacy of hospitality that continues to be expressed by his wife Mae, and his sons, Moe and Freddie. Whether it was with a hot cup of coffee, a hearty laugh, or a warm handshake, Joe knew how to make someone feel welcomed and appreciated. He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and the many customers that knew him well."

Slyman founded Slyman's Deli on St. Clair Avenue in 1964, where it gained a reputation for towering corned beef sandwiches. It has hosted a number of high-profile guests over the years, including President George W. Bush, and in recent years has expanded to suburban franchises in Independence, Mentor and Orange.

***
