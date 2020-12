Local Indie Rockers King Buu Release Holiday-Themed Pop Song

click to enlarge Tessa Poulain@poulainpictures

Formed in 2016, the local indie rock act King Buu calls itself “modern warehouse rock.” And while previous releases verge on the abrasive side of things, the band has switched musical gears for its new holiday-themed garage pop single, "Christmas Song (A Song for X-Mas)." "In the midst of 2020 being a complete bust, we have put together our first ever holiday-centric tune," says the band in a statement about the catchy number. "Going beyond the standard four-piece format, we worked tirelessly to fill the airwaves with fun extras such as sleigh bells, cello and the vocal contributions of our friends and loved ones. We also have an added bonus in the Extended Holidaze Edition with a fun surprise cover track."The song is streaming on all major platforms.