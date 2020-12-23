Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Local Indie Rockers King Buu Release Holiday-Themed Pop Song
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 11:03 AM
click to enlarge
-
Tessa Poulain@poulainpictures
Formed in 2016, the local indie rock act King Buu calls itself “modern warehouse rock.” And while previous releases verge on the abrasive side of things, the band has switched musical gears for its new holiday-themed garage pop single, "Christmas Song (A Song for X-Mas)."
"In the midst of 2020 being a complete bust, we have put together our first ever holiday-centric tune," says the band in a statement about the catchy number. "Going beyond the standard four-piece format, we worked tirelessly to fill the airwaves with fun extras such as sleigh bells, cello and the vocal contributions of our friends and loved ones. We also have an added bonus in the Extended Holidaze Edition with a fun surprise cover track."
The song is streaming on all major platforms.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: King Buu, "Christmas Song (A Song for X-Mas)", Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.