Wednesday, December 23, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Local Rapper Minus the Alien Explores 'Real Love' in Forthcoming New Single and Music Video

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AMEER WILLIAMSON
  • Courtesy of Ameer Williamson
Update: Akron-based rapper Minus the Alien has just announced that he'll release his new single "Organic" on Dec. 31. It'll arrive with an accompanying music video.

"It's a jazzy up tempo hip-hop song about finding real love in a world full of fake love," says the rapper. "[In the music video], Minus the Alien gets out of a toxic relationship with his ex-girlfriend and goes on a quest to find his new found love played by [Kent's] La Butterfly and gets into an adventure where reality and virtual reality collide."



Dramatize Productions produced the song, and Daymon and Minus the Alien directed the video.

Minus the Alien also just put out a trailer to promote the release.
Original Post 11/20/2020: A hip-hop recording artist and songwriter from Akron, Minus the Alien has a strong passion for mentoring youth and community outreach.

A recipient of the 2018 Men of Champions Award presented by Mayor Dan Horrigan and the Joy Park Neighborhood Federation and an alumnus of the Neighborhood Leadership Institute of Summit County, he also founded a grassroots non-profit organization called Alien Arts, Inc. and has developed an in-person/virtual hip-hop boot camp that teaches the history of hip-hop culture and how it can be used a tool for positive change.

His music can currently be heard in regular rotation on 91.3 FM The Summit.

La Butterfly is a neo-soul/hip-hop artist from Kent. A member of hip-hop/soul group Mid-Flight, she has her own clothing line and is currently recording her first solo project.

The duo recently teamed up for a new mixtape dubbed The Evolution Will Be Televised, a self-described “journey through social injustice, current events, love and life” that finds the two effectively rapping back on forth on tracks such as “Talkdat” and “Unidentified.”

Both artists are also at work on solo albums.

