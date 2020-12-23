Savage Love: Livestream Leftovers

Joe Newton

We hosted our second Savage Love Livestream last week, and it was a blast. I ran my mouth as fast as I could but couldn't answer every question that came in — there were hundreds of you and only one of me — so I'm going to power through as many leftover questions as I can in this week's column. ...I find it helps to remember that concerts, theater, museums, dinners with friends, holidays with family, club nights, fetish parties, etc., are coming back — sadly, the same can't be said for the people, jobs, and homes so many have lost. Helping others when and where you can is an excellent way to maintain your sanity, I've found, and your question prompted me to make another donation to Northwest Harvest, a wonderful organization that supports hundreds of food banks in my corner of the country, so thank you for that.If I didn't need the childcare, I would toss her ass out. If I needed the childcare but not so desperately that I couldn't risk losing it, I would tell my mother-in-law to STFU or GTFO — and if my MIL complained or tried to play the victim after I told her off, I would print every photo I could find online of a Trump supporter in a "FUCK YOUR FEELINGS" T-shirt after the 2016 election and wallpaper the guest bedroom with them. But if I desperately needed the childcare and couldn't risk losing it, I would smile and nod and keep my supply of edibles fully stocked.If you see his name multiple times a day, well, that's most likely a sign your ex has an extremely common first name. And if you attach meaning to those sightings, that's a sign you're human. We have a tendency to see patterns where none exist and to read meaning into random events. If your ex has a really uncommon name and you see it everywhere, well, that's most likely a sign that your ex is fucking with you.That your boyfriend couldn't bring himself to tell you what you wanted to hear ... that he couldn't tell you what he hoped would be true (that he would always desire you) even if he suspected it might not always be true (a day might come when he no longer desires you) ... that all makes me wonder whether your boyfriend has the emotional intelligence that you — that anyone — would want in a partner. And while it's no consolation, I realize, many couples struggle to sustain desire over time, as any regular reader of an advice column knows. Boredom is more often to blame than aging or changing bodies, I believe, but there's no way to guarantee that the person we're with now will always desire you the same way they do now — or that you will always desire them the same way. That said, the single best way to get over feeling like you're not enough for someone is to accept that you aren't. Trying to be everything to someone is not only exhausting, it's always futile.Thanks for the update and congrats!I'd go with "before" but if you didn't notice them before you got started and couldn't bring yourself to say something during, definitely say something after. If he reacts badly when you tell him something he needs to know about his health, well, then you've learned something important about him. Important and disqualifying.Tongues, toys, lots of lube, and the first time you get that monster in you, that's all you're going to do — get it in. He gets hard and lays back and you take charge of the pace and depth of penetration. And then it's not about him fucking you, it's about him staying still and you relaxing and breathing until that thing feels good in there. Even then, he doesn't get to fuck you. Instead, you masturbate the first few times his dick is in there — you get to come, not him. Having a few orgasms with his cock in you — or having a dozen — will create the kind of pleasurable association that leaves your hole craving his cock. Then you fuck.Don't give your brother advice; give him time. It's only been two weeks! And you don't need to give him advice if he starts to waver — you don't need to tell him what to do — you just need to give him a pep talk. He knows what he has to do. Give him support, moral and practical, not advice.I love Bloomington, Indiana, too much to write the whole state off — and I'll take James Corden in The Prom over former Indiana governor Mike Pence in the White House. (For the record: I didn't find Corden's performance any more offensive than Eric Stonestreet's Cameron on Modern Family ... which I've never found offensive at all.)No — if there's no chance your siblings will ever find out, take that I-fucked-our-father shit to the grave.Yes, if there's any chance your partner will find out about this, better she hears that I-acquainted-myself-with-your-ex shit from you than from someone else.YES.Assume they just wanna fuck, and you won't be disappointed — you might even be pleasantly surprised, e.g., you might get some hot sex out of it, and if a guy comes along who wants more than just sex, well, then you might get some hot sex out of it and a younger boyfriend, too.Thanks to everyone who attended our second Savage Love Livestream on Zoom! And here's to getting together in person for a live show in 2021! Keep wearing your masks, keep washing your hands, keep keeping your distance, and get vaccinated as soon as you can!