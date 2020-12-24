Here's an Early 1990s PBS Documentary on the Cleveland Food Scene of Earlier Decades

click to enlarge

Seesweets Bloukair's is just one of the many restaurants of Cleveland yesteryear featured in this hourlong local PBS documentary on the city's food scene through the years that first aired in the early 1990s and which you can watch below.From grocery stores to neighborhood butcher shops, from the beginnings of Swenson's to the origins of Hot Sauce Williams, from defunct tiki restaurants to Clark's, it's a fun and illuminating watch that'll give Clevelanders of a certain age all the nostalgia feels and the rest of us something new to learn.