Flannery's Pub has Closed for the Winter. To Reopen in March

Flannery's owner Doug Petkovic has decided to close the doors of his downtown pub for the winter. The last day of business was yesterday. Petkovic explained that while he was doing everything he could to keep the staff employed, the numbers painted a grim enough picture for him to hit the pause button."I decided going into December that if I didn't see improvement that we would have to close temporarily," he says.Petkovic plans to reassess the situation monthly, with hopes of reopening in March. Of course, in a typical year, Flannery's would enjoy its busiest day of the year on March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day.Flannery's was opened in 1997 by Denis Flannery. In 2018, Petkovic purchased the iconic property and renovated the interior.