Monday, December 28, 2020

Now Open: Edison's Pizza Kitchen at Lucky’s Market on Cleveland-Lakewood Border

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 1:20 PM

For 14 years, the only place to score a slice or pie of Edison's Pizza was at the small shop in Tremont, which is a separate but kindred business with the neighboring pub of the same name. Now, fans of popular pies like pepperoni, chicken bacon ranch and hot bacon spinach can grab those items at the Lucky’s Market (11620 Clifton Blvd., 216-651-9511) on the Cleveland-Lakewood border.

Edison's Pizza owner Karl Nickel says that longtime talks with the owners of Dave’s Markets, which bought Lucky’s Markets in Ohio, finally panned out.



“We had been talking about doing something at one of the stores,” Nickel explains. “They asked if we would be interested in putting a pizza shop in there and we came to a meeting of the minds and that’s what we did.”

The satellite concept is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nickel promises that the pizzas are identical to those enjoyed at the small shop in Tremont; all that's missing is the buzz.

“It’s the same pizza, same ingredients, same type of oven and the person who is managing it has been with us about 10 years, so it’s pretty much the same product,” he says.

In addition to pizza by the slice and pie, Edison’s at Lucky’s offers Stromboli, calzones and cheesy garlic breads. Call ahead to place your order for faster service. 

