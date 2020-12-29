Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Scene & Heard

Scene's Best Dong-Related Content of the Past Decade

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM

screen_shot_2020-12-18_at_11.16.10_am.png

In his essay in support of the Scene Press Club earlier this year, Cleveland city councilman Kerry McCormack correctly noted that a well-functioning city was dependent on an engaged and well-funded press. Supporting Scene, in that case, was something residents and readers should do, for coverage of City Hall, the arts, the food scene and all manner of spicy takes on local politics and power.

Plus, the esteemed Ward 3 rep said, "Otherwise, who else is going to report that 'Genital Street Signs Are Overtaking Tremont'"?



While meant as a light-hearted joke, the point stands. If not for Scene, many dong-related stories would go otherwise unreported around these parts.

As we put 2020 to bed, and with it this decade (depending on which cap to the decade you believe in), we thought it was high time to revisit some of the best dick-related stories in recent memory. Without further ado, a trip down phallic memory lane:

1. Genital Street Signs Overtake Tremont (2020)

Genital streets signs have been taking over Tremont for the past several weeks. Though wind and/or God-fearing concerned citizens have removed some of the handiest of this local prankster's handiwork, "College and Dong" is an intersection that still exists, as of Tuesday evening. 

2. Someone Stuck a Dildo on a Cleveland Police Cruiser (2019)

Cleveland.com reports that the department is investigating, though that seems like a waste of time and effort. 

A top-five dong-related moment in Cleveland history indeed.

igxnixrrujekfneozxiwst7o2q.jpeg


3. Cleveland Redditors are Documenting a Lost Dildo's Trek Down Carnegie Ave. (2015)

See:

screen_shot_2015-08-28_at_12.18.30_pm.png

4. Fox 8 Drew a Penis to Demonstrate Google Draw (2016)

Gabe Spiegel, for his part, said almost immediately after that it "didn't really turn out like I envisioned." 

5a. Some Class Act Drew a Huge Penis in the Snow This Morning (2018
5b. Another Snow Day, Another Cleveland Snow Penis (2019)
5c. Giant Snow Penis Causes Trouble (2011)

Give Clevelanders snow and you're gonna get snow dicks. Just a fact of life.
screen_shot_2020-12-29_at_1.11.07_pm.png

6. Lakewood 911 Audio: 'I've Been Hard for Five Days' (2014)

Turns out, the medical advisories are true, as one poor Lakewood resident discovered.

7. Defiant Penis Murals Now on Display in Canton (2018)

We all love public murals. Even these.

8. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos (2020)

"I don't know if Trump supporters will like it or whether it would change anyone's mind," he said. "Maybe someone would look at it and think, 'Yeah, this guy is a dick and I'm a dick for helping him win.'" 

trumpface_01sm_2_.jpg

Happy new year, everyone. Let 2021 and the next decade have less nationwide strife and more common ground over juvenile humor.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: Edison's Pizza Kitchen at Lucky’s Market on Cleveland-Lakewood Border Read More

  2. Ohio’s Most Vulnerable Prisoners Start to Get Covid Vaccines This Week Read More

  3. Who Keeps an Eye on Drug Seizure Accounts in Ohio? Lots of Forfeiture Money Goes to Associations Outside of Public Purview Read More

  4. Nearly Half of All Charges from Cleveland May 30 Demonstrations Have Been Dropped Read More

  5. Flannery's Pub has Closed for the Winter. To Reopen in March Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation