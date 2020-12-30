Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

C-Notes

CIA Student Helms Rapper Riz Leigh’s New Music Video

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF RIZ LEIGH
  • Courtesy of Riz Leigh
After a four-year break, rapper Riz Leigh has just released Metal Jacket, a self-produced album, and a music video for the single "Bad" that local filmmaker and artist Violet Maimbourg directed.

Leigh started recording in 2010 and collaborated with Violet Maimbourg on numerous music videos from 2013 to 2015.



During his hiatus, Leigh worked as a teacher, and Maimbourg spent those years in "self-reflection" and came to terms with being transgender and transitioning. Maimbourg also began attending Cleveland Institute of Art for Sculpture + Expanded Media.

She intends to be a special effects artist in the film industry.

Leigh says the album title is a reference to the "tough exterior that he portrays to the world."

“I think everyone has a 'metal jacket,'” he says. “It means going into the world unafraid of what people might think of you and being your true authentic self. Violet [Maimbourg] has always had a vision, and believed in my music.”

“Being able to work with [Leigh] again has really been a gift,” says Maimbourg, who shot the video locally in Asiatown (and yes, the snow in it is real). “I was so worried about what he would think of me or how I could create a music video after transforming my entire life. Our creative bond has always been strong, and I think we created a kick-ass comeback video.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Alleged Neo-Nazi Who Carried Anti-Semitic Sign at Ohio COVID-19 Protest Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison on Gun Charge Read More

  2. Filter Restaurant to Bring High-Energy Dining and Nightlife to the Warehouse District in Spring Read More

  3. Cleveland City Council Not Pleased DoorDash Instituted a 'Cleveland Fee' to Offset Commission Cap Read More

  4. Officer Warns of Riots at Increasingly Hostile Cuyahoga County Jail Read More

  5. Who Keeps an Eye on Drug Seizure Accounts in Ohio? Lots of Forfeiture Money Goes to Associations Outside of Public Purview Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation