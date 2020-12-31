Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Local Singer-Songwriters To Perform as Part of Musicians Saving Our Home Planet Virtual Concert

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-31_at_8.02.20_am.png
Local singer-songwriter Jon Guggenheim just announced that he'll co-host an upcoming virtual concert in response to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic within Navajo and Hopi communities.

Dubbed Musicians Saving Our Home Planet, the free festival will take place from 3:45 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and it’ll feature performances by local musicians such as Zach Freidhof and Meganne Stepka.



The lineup also includes two time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito, singer-songwriter Eve Belle, Native American flute player Mignon Geli, blues rocker Scott Clifford and several other performers.

Cassandra Begay, one of the fund’s founders, will discuss the “special challenges” community members have faced during the pandemic.

“To date the relief fund has safely delivered food, PPE, medical supplies, cleaning products, water, firewood and coal to 59,000 households averaging four people per home. With additional support, the fund and our army of volunteers will be able to continue our efforts,” says Begay in a press release.

Formed three years ago, Musicians Saving Our Home Planet is an alliance of musicians who use their music and performances to highlight environmental and social issues. The group has held events in support of frontline environmental organizations including Utah Diné Bikéyah, the Grand Staircase Escalante Partners, Save the Yellowstone Grizzly, the Buffalo Field Campaign, the Rainforest Trust and Amazon Watch.

“When we learned of the crisis the second wave of Covid-19 has unleashed on the Navajo and Hopi communities, we knew we had to do something. Hopefully, this virtual music festival can make a big difference,” says Stepka, who's also a co-organizer. “We’ve done our best to fill the lineup with talented musicians who really bring a connection to the event’s message. As an example, Eve Belle’s participation reflects the special bond created when the Choctaw Nation sent support to Ireland during the Great Potato Famine 150 years ago. The people of Ireland have never forgotten this gesture of goodwill and have shown amazing support for the Navajo and Hopi Families Covid-19 relief fund.”

