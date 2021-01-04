Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 4, 2021

Bites

After 20 Years of Ownership, Brendan Ring Sells Nighttown to New Operator

Posted By on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 8:58 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Nighttown has been sold. Owner Brendan Ring said the deal was signed last week at Johnny’s Downtown. Ring purchased the iconic Cleveland Heights jazz club and restaurant in 2001. He began working there a decade earlier as a bartender.

Ring says that after three months and “an incredibly difficult negotiation” period, he and the buyers finally came to a deal. What ultimately sealed the deal, he adds, was the new owners’ commitment to preserving the legacy that Ring and his former boss John Barr had cultivated since 1965.



“They told me that they’d like to keep Nighttown, to keep the essence of Nighttown the same and maybe upgrade it and do, in my opinion, some much-needed renovations,” Ring says. “They made it clear to me that they wanted to keep Nighttown and I liked that about this particular group.”

While the new owner-operator wishes to remain confidential for now, Ring describes him as “one of the top-five dogs in the Cleveland restaurant scene — a person I respect immensely and I know you respect immensely. If I want Nighttown to continue and if I want to take it to the next level, I couldn’t put it in better hands than his hands.”

Ring spent an emotionally exhausting day reaching out to current and former staff, longtime clientele and friends.

“There were a lot of tears, a lot of gratitude, a lot of confusion and a lot of fear,” he says of the reactions. “My blood, my sweat are in those walls. It’s hard to walk away from. But Covid has brought a lot of things into perspective. When this offer came along I said to my wife, you know what, it’s time to go smell the roses a little bit.”

Ring says the new owners intend to spend some time and money improving the facilities before reopening this summer.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Councilman Ken Johnson's Home, With Indoor Jacuzzi, is For Sale in Buckeye Shaker Read More

  2. DeWine Honors Victims of Dayton Mass Shooting By Signing Stand Your Ground Bill Into Law Read More

  3. The Best Things I Ate in Cleveland in 2020 Read More

  4. 2021 Brings Reforms to Ohio Redistricting Process Read More

  5. How Employee Ownership Helped Phoenix Coffee Survive Covid-19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation