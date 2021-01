Virtual Brite Winter Festival Gets Started on Jan. 15 With Monthly Performances Through April

click to enlarge

Brite Winter, the annual outdoor winter music festival that's drawn thousands to the west bank of the Flats, will be slightly different this year, like everything else, thanks to the pandemic.Instead of one day, there will be four, and instead of an in-person experience with winter coats and fires and half of Cleveland at your shoulder, it'll be a virtual series of events available on your preferred at-home screen option.In place of the massive fest, Brite will put on a 'TwiBrite Zone' series, inspired by the Twilight Zone, that will feature a monthly virtual show from local musical and arts acts. It's free to watch but Brite will be collecting donations as usual to help fund next year's efforts. Merch will also be available soon at BriteWinter.com The schedule:· Friday, January 15 at 7 p.m.· Friday, February 19 at 7 p.m.· Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m.· Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. RSVP on Facebook.