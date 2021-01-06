Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Patriots Unsure Who to Kidnap Over Stolen Election

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge CHAD DAVIS/FLICKRCC
  • Chad Davis/FlickrCC

In October, 14 men were arrested for plotting to kidnap and murder Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ever since, the patriot movement has vowed revenge, calling the arrests “illegal” and “totally not fair.” Their fury was further ignited after Democrats “stole” the presidential election, a race Donald Trump supposedly “lost” by a mere 7 million votes.

But insiders say Ohio patriots are now wracked by indecision. Their enemies list grows by the day to include such luminaries as Vice President Mike Pence and accused pedophile/Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. No one can agree on who to kidnap – or how they’ll pay for the Keystone Light to fuel the operation. Meetings have devolved into slap fights, accusations of treason, and extended rounds of the silent treatment.



Rick Wombley, commander of the Knights of MAGA, shares a universal frustration: “It feels like we’re living in an episode of Real Housewives of Ashtabula.”

It all began last summer, when the FBI infiltrated a meeting on the plot to kill Whitmer in Dublin, Ohio. The patriots planned to kidnap the governor, then televise her execution. Officially, Whitmer was charged with “treason” for her mask mandates, forcing patriots to unwillingly be considerate of their fellow countrymen. Unofficially, it was the only way they could get close to a woman.
If the Whitmer scheme failed, Plan B was to storm the Michigan Capitol, then televise a series of executions of public officials.

The operation was expected to be a bonanza for the movement. MyPillow and Chick-fil-A signed on as sponsors, and Tucker Carlson prepared to broadcast live from the killing grounds.

Yet the arrests have hurled the movement into chaos. Commander Wombley was assigned to bring marshmallows when Whitmer was burned at the stake. But he was forced to bow out for lack of gas money to drive to Lansing.

“And no one was going to reimburse me for the marshmallows,” he complains.

Much of the problem involves logistics. Findlay’s Heroes of Liberty planned to kidnap Georgia’s secretary of state. But the only member with a car capable of making the journey died suddenly from the China virus hoax.

They then voted to hitchhike to Columbus, where they would abduct Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Yet that plot was foiled too after spending four hours with their thumbs out on Main Street. No one wanted to pick up heavily armed men dressed in camo. And their moms had refused to pack them a lunch.

The movement has tried to solicit sponsors. “Everyone thinks it’s a little too Talibanish,” says Wombley. “I tell them it’s not terrorism when white guys do it. But these corporate sheeple are slow on the uptake.”

Even allies are keeping their distance. Newsmax and One America News Network are eager to broadcast the killings, even bringing Slim Jims and Kool-Aid to a production meeting in Boardman. Yet Fox News is demanding guaranteed body counts before it commits. Facebook is also on the fence, unsure if live murder violates its community standards.

Then there’s the ever-presents fear that infiltrators might foil a plot, just as they did with Whitmer. In recent weeks, patriot cells across Ohio have noticed a spike in new members named “John Q. Public” who list their address as “Quantico, Virginia.” Though all have been cleared by patriot security, the risk of cucks soiling the ranks remains a pressing concern.

“It happened at the Norwalk chapter,” says Wombley. “Suddenly they were eating finger sandwiches and talking about soccer. Now they hold Bridgerton viewing parties and want to kidnap a Lululemon distributor. If you look at history, this is always how great movements fail.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. After 20 Years of Ownership, Brendan Ring Sells Nighttown to New Operator Read More

  2. DeWine Honors Victims of Dayton Mass Shooting By Signing Stand Your Ground Bill Into Law Read More

  3. Dan Gilbert and His Company’s PAC Donated to Georgia GOP Senate Candidates Read More

  4. President of Cuyahoga County Young Dems Seeking Brady's Vacant Seat on Council Read More

  5. Cleveland City Council Not Pleased DoorDash Instituted a 'Cleveland Fee' to Offset Commission Cap Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation