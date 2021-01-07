Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bites

Esquire Includes Larder and Slyman's on List of Restaurants America Can't Afford to Lose

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
The restaurant closings have come fast and furiously sad since last March as the pandemic decimated the hospitality industry. Public safety and health precautions instituted to stem the spread of the coronavirus have unfortunately been doubly precise at stemming the financial security of an industry that was already working on razor-thin margins.

Newcomers and longtimers alike have shuttered their doors, and though the arrival of vaccines has signaled that the end of this and the return of something approximating normalcy might be just around the corner, there will be more closings before that reality arrives.



We lost more than 40 restaurants in Cleveland over the course of 2020, most of them directly due to the pandemic. And among the casualties were legendary, historic places like Sokolowski's. Every closing hurts; some hurt more than others.

In that vein, Esquire enlisted its contributors to put together a list of 100 restaurants America can't afford to lose.

"What if those places were to vanish?" Esquire asked. "What if you were to wake tomorrow morning and learn that that remnant of your life—and that portion of your community’s lingua franca—had been erased?... We hope you’ll raise a toast to these spots around the country—old and new, scruffy and spiffy—that we consider restaurants that America can’t afford to lose. Because if we lose them, we lose who we are."

There are, we'd submit, more than 100 in Cleveland alone, but the mag settled on two to include in the feature, repping the new and old of the Cleveland deli scene.

Here's what they had to offer:

Larder (Cleveland, OH): America can’t afford to lose the old but it also can’t afford to lose the new. Larder is both. Jeremy Umansky and his fermentation-mad merry pranksters make pickles and pastrami good enough to rival your favorite ancient Jewish deli, but they do so while amping up the kind of panoramic innovation you find at spots like Noma in Copenhagen. Everything tastes familiar, yet better than what you remember. That’s progress. 

Slyman's Deli (Cleveland, OH): Clevelanders tend to hold tight to ornery beliefs: Our skyline is impressive, our weather is great, this is finally the year of a sports championship. Nonsense like that. So Slyman's, home of a beloved Reuben sandwich piled too high with what I swear is the best corned beef, has us pridefully saying stuff like, we have the best corned beef in America. But we do. And you can't take that away from us, unless of course you take away Slyman's. Sadly, its namesake, Joseph Slyman, died at 83 last week.
Don't forget to get some takeout from your favorite local spot this week.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Patriots Unsure Who to Kidnap Over Stolen Election Read More

  2. Cleveland Mayor's Grandson Frank Q. Jackson is at it* Again (*Domestic Violence) Read More

  3. Here Are the Five GOP Congressmen From Ohio Who Objected to Electoral Count in Effort to Overturn Democratic Presidential Vote Result Read More

  4. Last Four Family Videos in Cleveland Closing as Chain Shutters Nationwide Read More

  5. U.S. Marshals Made Headlines About Rescuing Cleveland Trafficking Victims, But No Arrests or Charges Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation