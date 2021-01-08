Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, January 8, 2021

Cleveland Has Administered Roughly 20% of its 6,000 Vaccines, But "Plan" is Still in Works

Posted By on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM

The City of Cleveland announced Thursday night in its daily Covid press briefing that it had received 6,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and that more than 1,200 people had already received their first of two doses. Assuming the city's estimates are correct, more than 1,600 people will have received their first dose by the end of this week.

The detailed update was likely a response to reporting from Fox 8 that thousands of un-administered vaccines were "sitting on a shelf" in the city's possession. The local news station reported that in the first two weeks after receiving the vaccines, only 600 people had received their first of two doses. It quoted city council members who were incredulous that no plan appeared to be in place. (When the city released its update to the media Thursday and scheduled an in-depth conversation with cleveland.com, it did so without communicating information directly to Cleveland City Council, according to WKYC's Mark Naymik.)



The City reported last night that from Dec. 24-29, 660 doses were administered to city employees (largely in the division of fire and EMS), and to non-staff residents who belong to the state of Ohio's Phase 1 population, healthcare workers and those who interact regularly with Covid-19 patients.

Currently, vaccines are being administered at Public Auditorium downtown. In the conversation with Cleveland.com, Frank Jackson and health officials said that six additional sites are being considered. Those are likely to include the city's recreation facilities. Over the next few weeks, the city will continue to vaccinate Phase 1A employees and said it would begin vaccinating those in congregate living facilities, potentially setting up mobile units to administer the vaccine on-site.

The city took pains to note that vaccines were not being disposed of unused. Though a formal scheduling process still sounds like it's being worked out, the Department of Public Health says it is working with other city departments to identify essential workers "who are able and available to receive the vaccine" in the event that those scheduled to receive the vaccine don't show up at their appointed times.   

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

