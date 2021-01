Jim Jordan Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Week After Voting to Overturn Election on Day Mob Stormed the Capitol

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC

Rep. Jim Jordan, who last week voted to overturn the presidential election hours after a mob of Trump supporters intent on overturning the election by physical means stormed the Capitol — an event that featured armed protestors, five deaths, bombs, anti-Semitic apparel, Qanon supporters, and assaults on police officers — was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom today by the president in a closed ceremony.Jordan, who last week used his floor speech to repeat debunked conspiracy theories over the election of the same variety toted by the mob as reason to mount the insurrection, merited the honor for "unmask[ing] the Russia hoax and tak[ing] on Deep State corruption — confronting senior Justice Department officials for obstructing Congress and exposing the fraudulent origins of the Russia collusion lie," the White House said in a press release, in addition to his efforts to "confront the impeachment witch hunt."The Ohio congressman was recognized among other staunch Trump supporters with the highest civilian honor, given for “especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”Barf.