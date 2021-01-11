Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 11, 2021

Scene & Heard

Jim Jordan Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Week After Voting to Overturn Election on Day Mob Stormed the Capitol

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKRCC
  • Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC

Rep. Jim Jordan, who last week voted to overturn the presidential election hours after a mob of Trump supporters intent on overturning the election by physical means stormed the Capitol — an event that featured armed protestors, five deaths, bombs, anti-Semitic apparel, Qanon supporters, and assaults on police officers — was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom today by the president in a closed ceremony.

Jordan, who last week used his floor speech to repeat debunked conspiracy theories over the election of the same variety toted by the mob as reason to mount the insurrection, merited the honor for "unmask[ing] the Russia hoax and tak[ing] on Deep State corruption — confronting senior Justice Department officials for obstructing Congress and exposing the fraudulent origins of the Russia collusion lie," the White House said in a press release, in addition to his efforts to "confront the impeachment witch hunt."



The Ohio congressman was recognized among other staunch Trump supporters with the highest civilian honor, given for “especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Barf.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. CMSD Teacher Resigns After Photographs Suggest She Participated in Storming of Capitol, Says She's Moving On to Fighting Pedophilia in Government Read More

  2. CLASH Leader Rebecca Maurer Running for Cleveland City Council, Launches Public Engagement Pledge Read More

  3. Here's the Trailer for 'Cherry,' the Russo Brothers Movie Based on the Critically Acclaimed Book by Cleveland Native Nico Walker Read More

  4. Lindey's Lake House in Lakewood to Reopen as Bar Italia, Starring Fresh-Made Pasta Read More

  5. From Turnaround Times to Style, Corner Spot is Doing Things a Whole Lot Differently Than Other Cleveland Pizza Joints Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation