Monday, January 11, 2021

Rocket Companies Joins U.S. Corporations Halting Political Donations Following Capitol Riot

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM

Dan Gilbert’s Rocket Companies is among a growing number of corporations suspending their political contributions in the aftermath of last week's pro-Trump Capitol siege.



Rocket Holdings Inc. PAC told Crain’s Detroit Business that it’s donating $750,000 to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration committee and then "suspending all political giving as we contemplate the role corporations play in the political process." (That, of course, is a laughable cop-out, as Rocket knows as well as anyone the role corporations play in the political process and could simply cease, as other companies have done, contributing specifically to GOP members who voted to overturn the election, for example.)

The PAC contributed a combined $12,500 to the Georgia Senate Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who were defeated in the run-off election last week. The candidates also peddled the same kind of baseless claims about election fraud that led up to the riot.

Gilbert’s Quicken Loans donated $750,000 to Trump’s inaugural fund in January 2017, and Gilbert hosted a $25,000-a-plate fundraiser at the Chrysler House building in downtown Detroit for Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in 2016.

"We were truly appalled and disheartened by the actions that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week. America has long stood as a beacon for the world in our relentless pursuit of respect, tolerance and decency," Rocket CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "What we saw in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday was the heartbreaking desecration of one of the most recognizable symbols of our republic. Our country is at an important inflection point — one that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact for generations. It is more crucial than ever that we come together to demonstrate the ability to celebrate a centuries-old tradition of the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”

Other companies that are restricting or suspending political donations are Facebook, Exxon, Marriott International, American Express, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Microsoft.

Tags: , ,

