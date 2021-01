Cleveland Rapper Slagle To Release New Single and Music Video

click to enlarge Courtesy of Slagle

Local rapper Slagle will drop his new single, "Mask," this week. Next week, he plans to release a music video to accompany the song."’Mask’ is a concept about hiding behind insecurities, growing through trauma and finding yourself through the journey of life,” he says. “[It's about] leaving behind the past, focusing on the future — not set on where you've been but wanting explore where you haven't.”On the track, Slagle rhymes about his personal life struggles, dealing with paranoia and complex post-traumatic stress disorder. His life took a turn in the past year as his grandmother passed away, his best friend of 20 years committed suicide and his mother died of cancer, and he addresses those losses in the track.“In the end, [the song] seems all about taking a breath, stepping with your best foot forward and getting through it day by day,”he says.