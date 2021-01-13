Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

C-Notes

Cleveland Rapper Slagle To Release New Single and Music Video

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SLAGLE
  • Courtesy of Slagle
Local rapper Slagle will drop his new single, "Mask," this week. Next week, he plans to release a music video to accompany the song.

"’Mask’ is a concept about hiding behind insecurities, growing through trauma and finding yourself through the journey of life,” he says. “[It's about] leaving behind the past, focusing on the future — not set on where you've been but wanting explore where you haven't.”



On the track, Slagle rhymes about his personal life struggles, dealing with paranoia and complex post-traumatic stress disorder. His life took a turn in the past year as his grandmother passed away, his best friend of 20 years committed suicide and his mother died of cancer, and he addresses those losses in the track.

“In the end, [the song] seems all about taking a breath, stepping with your best foot forward and getting through it day by day,”he says.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. David Chin, Chef at Flour, to Host Weekly Ramen Pop-Ups Starting Jan. 19 Read More

  2. Justin Bibb Formally Launches 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Campaign Read More

  3. Blaine Griffin Will Not Run for Cleveland Mayor in 2021, Will Seek Re-Election on City Council Read More

  4. CMSD Occupational Therapist Resigns After Photographs Suggest She Participated in Storming of Capitol, Says She's Moving On to Fighting Pedophilia in Government Read More

  5. FirstEnergy Money Will Fund 2021 Cleveland Mayoral, Council Races, Councilman Warns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation