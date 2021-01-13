Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

Policy Experts: Ohioans Need Bridge to Recovery, Not Just a Step

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 8:48 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio - It may be a step toward economic recovery. but it isn't a bridge. An Ohio-based public policy group says it welcomes the new COVID relief package, but it's hardly enough.

Policy Matters Ohio held an online forum Tuesday to help Ohioans better understand the benefits of the $900 billion measure. They include the direct stimulus payment that nearly 70% of eligible Americans already received. It also extends federal unemployment programs and reinstates a supplemental benefit until late July. Zack Schiller, Policy Matters Ohio's research director, noted that at $300 a week, it's half the amount the CARES Act provided.



"We've got hundreds of thousands of lost jobs in this state - and what's more, it's not a good time to be going out and trying to find a job. There's a pandemic out there," he said. "So, we need a lot more aid, and we're going to need it fast. This bill is really just a down payment."

Aid for state and local governments was not included in the new package, but it did feature new tax break that Schiller said hurt state budgets, many already facing deep cuts. The incoming Biden administration said passing a new relief package is an immediate priority.

Schiller said it's encouraging that the extended unemployment benefits are retroactive to the week starting Dec. 27, when the bill was approved. But it's cold comfort for those who haven't been able to access unemployment compensation.

"If you've got creditors who are banging on your door," he said, "they may or may not be satisfied to hear that, 'Oh, yes, I'll be able to pay you a few weeks from now.' But at least it is some solace to know that these benefits will be paid retroactively when they do get them to you."

Schiller added that investments are needed, possibly from the federal government, to ensure that Ohio's unemployment system isn't overwhelmed, as it was last spring. Some Ohioans waited weeks and even months to receive their benefits.

"If somebody can't access it, it doesn't matter how many good benefits may be available," he said. "They can't get them."

The relief package also includes an increase in SNAP benefits, assistance for renters facing eviction, money for schools and colleges, and funding to help child-care providers stay open.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. David Chin, Chef at Flour, to Host Weekly Ramen Pop-Ups Starting Jan. 19 Read More

  2. Justin Bibb Formally Launches 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Campaign Read More

  3. CMSD Occupational Therapist Resigns After Photographs Suggest She Participated in Storming of Capitol, Says She's Moving On to Fighting Pedophilia in Government Read More

  4. Blaine Griffin Will Not Run for Cleveland Mayor in 2021, Will Seek Re-Election on City Council Read More

  5. FirstEnergy Money Will Fund 2021 Cleveland Mayoral, Council Races, Councilman Warns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation