Savage Love: Cum, Again

Thank you for taking the time to write, Professor Newman, and please forgive me for peeving you. But the sticky issue for me — if you'll pardon the expression — remains the seemingly unnecessary and arbitrary use of an alternate spelling in this one instance. As I've said before, no one is confused when someone calls a person a "dick" in print and then goes on to wax poetic about the dick they sucked in the next sentence. If we don't have to spell it "dik" when we're referring to male genitalia — or the genitals of penis-havers — I don't see why "come" needs to be spelled "cum" when referring to someone climaxing or when referring to ejaculate. Of all the words out there with more than one meaning — dick, dong, cock, pussy, beaver, box, crack, rack, sack — why does this one require special linguistic treatment?I made inquiries at the website of the world's best dictionary (and best drag name) Merriam-Webster, CUMS, where I learned "tonite" is "a blasting explosive consisting of a mixture of guncotton with a nitrate" and "lite" means "made with a lower calorie content or with less of some such ingredient (salt, fat, or alcohol) than usual." So you can have dinner tonight and wash it down with something lite, CUMS, but don't have tonite for dinner unless you want to light yourself up.Hmm ... I agree that an alternate spelling when referring to ejaculate could be helpful. But context also provides clarity. If a man and/or penis-haver says, "My come was everywhere," no one thinks his/hers/their orgasms are Jesus Christ or dark matter — literally everywhere throughout the universe — but rather that he's/she's/they're exaggerating about the volume of a recent orgasm to make a point about the intensity of pleasure he/she/they derived from it.Your argument convinced me, CUMFAN. If everyone else agrees to use "come" for the verb, I can swallow "cum" as a noun. The copy editor carries the day!While I did advise CF to tell his kid to "take a fucking walk" when mommy and daddy wanted to peg, I expected CF to approach that conversation in a tactful and constructive manner. That said, due to the pandemic, there aren't many places for a kid to go when his parents are fucking. A walk, for now, may be their best option. If CF's family doesn't already have a dog, perhaps they should get one.To my readers: There are more important things happening in the world right now than disputes over sexual slang, I realize, but I hope today's column was a welcome and fleeting distraction from the news ... kinda like that viral video of the sweet guy whose cat won't let him make his audition tape. I'm following the news and reacting in real time on Twitter, if you care to hear what I have to say, and like all sane people everywhere I'm equal parts furious and mortified. Donald Fucking Trump and every last one of his co-conspirators in his family, in his administration, and in Congress belong in prison with every last traitor who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. Impeach the motherfucker again and indict all the motherfuckers already.