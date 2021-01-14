Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Bites

Chef Eric Williams to Debut Mod Mex Cenas Televisiones (Frozen Dinners)

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge modmexfrozen.jpg
Chef Eric Williams of Momocho and El Carnicero continues to employ and pay his staff by selling take-out food five days a week at both of his restaurants. He says that the pandemic continues to challenge him in ways that he never expected.

“It’s forcing me to learn new tricks and be creative,” he explains.



Two months ago, he and his team had the idea to create a line of frozen dinners. Rather than being a straightforward system of cooking and freezing foods, the process required a good deal of trial and error to pull off. Williams says it started with developing new recipes specifically for the freezer. The kitchen tested dozens and dozens of frozen meals in microwaves purchased specifically for the task. Then came tracking down appropriate packaging and creating labels with heating instructions.

All of the dishes are “cold-produced” in-house.

“The chile relleno was a no-brainer,” says Williams. “I’m a big fan of Taco Bell, so I brought back the Enchirito, which is an enchilada/burrito hybrid.”

Three version are available: pork carnitas, roasted chicken and machaca beef. Those braised meats get rolled into a flour tortilla along with cheese and onion rajitas before getting smothered in ranchero sauce. Also on the menu are a pair of rice bowls starring pork belly or butternut squash. All entrees come with cilantro rice and black beans.

Each frozen dinner is 16 ounces and priced at $10 (3/$25). To shoppers who will doubtless compare these prices to those that appear in the freezer section of their grocery store, Williams says, “The whole reason we’re doing this is to add a revenue stream. We’re a local restaurant employing local people and it's good stuff with no preservatives.”

The frozen dinners will be available for pick-up at both restaurants and can be ordered through the regular online portals and combined with hot food orders.

“That way you don’t have to leave your house every single night to get something to eat,” Williams adds.

Look for the frozen dinner options to pop up on the websites next week.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. She Asked for the Chicken Wings to Be Taken Off Her Bill. Oak & Embers at Pinecrest Called the Cops Read More

  2. Former Cleveland Schools Occupational Therapist Charged in Connection to Capitol Riot Read More

  3. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez One of Ten GOP House Members to Vote to Impeach Donald Trump Read More

  4. Blaine Griffin Will Not Run for Cleveland Mayor in 2021, Will Seek Re-Election on City Council Read More

  5. Pizzeria DiLauro will Bring Classic New York-Style Pies and Slices to Chagrin Falls Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation