City of Cleveland Offices to Close Friday through Wednesday over Concerns of Unrest

click to enlarge Cleveland City Hall, Erik Drost/FlickrCC

The City of Cleveland has announced that its offices, and the Willard Park Garage adjacent to City Hall, will be closed from Friday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan. 20. City rec centers will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.A press release did not explain the motivations for the closures in detail, but a city spokesperson confirmed to Scene that they were driven primarily by the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. and ongoing concerns about additional unrest, including statewide actions planned in conjunction with the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier Thursday that the statehouse building and all state buildings in downtown Columbus would be closed this weekend on similar grounds. The U.S. National Guard will also be stationed there, in preparation for a planned "armed march" by those who maintain the delusion that the November election was stolen from Donald Trump.In Cleveland, the city said that local police and their partners at the state and federal levels are working to ensure the public’s safety throughout the weekend and are monitoring the activities of planned protests throughout the state.City employees have Monday, Martin Luther King Day, off, but are being told to work remotely Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday to keep business operations open, even though buildings will be closed.. First responders will still be reporting to work daily.***