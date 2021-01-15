Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, January 15, 2021

Big Parma and Brunswick News: New Chick-Fil-A Locations Will Open Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM

  • Mike Mozard/FlickrCC

If what you're 2021 was missing so far was a Chick-fil-A even more conveniently located to your house than the options already dotting Northeast Ohio, well good news to residents of Brunswick and Parma and environs nearby has arrived.

The purveyor of assorted chicken menu items confirmed today that its new locations in those two lovely Cleveland suburbs will open for business on Thursday, Jan. 21.



Parma (6676 Ridge Rd. at the Shoppes at Parma) will only be open for drive-thru service while Brunswick (3470 Center Rd.) will be open for drive-thru and curbside service.

Chicken.

