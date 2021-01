Corky & Lenny's Casino Location Closing at the End of January

click to enlarge Erik Drost/FlickrCC

JACK Cleveland Casino will say goodbye to Corky & Lenny's at the end of January.After nine years delivering gamblers a taste of what they could score at the Chagrin Blvd. location, owners Amanda and Kenny Kurland are calling it a day downtown, they told Cleveland Jewish News JACK had once emphasized local brands, sporting a B-Spot from Michael Symon and a Rosie & Rocco's Italian concept from Rocco Whalen, both of which departed in 2017 at the end of their leases, in addition to the eastside deli import in Corky's.With a pandemic and fewer gamblers coming through door, along with the statewide curfew, casino traffic isn't what it was before. JACK, CJN reported, allowed Corky & Lenny's to depart a year from their contract.“It was a great run for 10 years,” Kenny Kurland told CJN. “We were excited to be there. We were excited to have another small location. Things sometimes come to an end.” Stack'd and Nonna Pazza remain in the food court.