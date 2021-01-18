Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, January 18, 2021

C-Notes

Shaker Heights High School Grad Drew Schultz Releases Music Video to Benefit United Way and NAACP

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 12:17 PM

A graduate of Shaker Heights High School’s band programs, Detroit-based jazz drummer Drew Schultz wears many musical hats. A songwriter, producer, musician and educator, he’s worked on stage and in the studio with artists including the Four Tops, Temptations and Aretha Franklin.

To help celebrate Martin Luther King Day, he’s just released a collaboration video for the song "All the Love." He made the video with a little virtual help from a few of his musical friends from Detroit, New York, San Francisco and Germany.



His parents from Cleveland participated as well. His mom, K.J. Montgomery, is a judge for the Shaker Heights Municipal Court, and his dad, Larry Schultz, was a longtime part of Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP.

“The video is a diverse mix of talent from multiple cities, generations, races, genders and even genres of music,” he says. “It is an original song meant to raise funds for United Way’s Covid Relief Fund as well as the NAACP Legal Defense and Education fund. Originally, I wanted to write a fun, cute song about being stuck at home [as part of Michigan’s stay-at-home order]. Then, friends started dying. Having lived in New York and now in Detroit, both cities have lost so many, and I believe it's nothing to laugh about or minimize.”

He says his intention was to write from the heart about anxiety and depression and “feeling as though every small part of day-to-day life was a massive undertaking.”

“[The song is about] losing friends without being able to hold funeral services and the need for empathy and understanding everyone should be giving and receiving during this time,” he says. “Additionally, this was all planned out before the world erupted in much needed and important demonstrations and protest after the death of George Floyd. Although it was not originally intended this way, the lyrics to this song were doubly relevant. The song is a plea for empathy, consideration and kindness during difficult times.”

