Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Commissioned Work by Locally Represented Composer To Receive Premiere at Tomorrow’s Inauguration

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MURPHY MUSIC PRESS
  • Courtesy of Murphy Music Press
Dr. Kimberly K. Archer, a composer represented by locally based Murphy Music Press, was commissioned to write a new work for Joe Biden’s inauguration, and the President’s Own United States Marine Band will premiere the piece tomorrow as part of the ceremony for newly elected Biden.

A Mendota, IL native and Professor of Composition at Southern Illinois University, Archer titled her work Fanfare Politeia. Translated from Plato’s Latin term for “republic,” the work “celebrates our traditions of a free and fair election and of a peaceful transfer of power,” concepts that seem foreign to outgoing president Donald Trump.



Archer joins the ranks of composers Leonard Bernstein and John Williams who have previously written works for the executive branch. Under the direction of Colonel Jason K. Fettig, the President’s Own will perform Archer’s composition.

“This is an incredible honor,” Archer says in a press release. “If you had told my 20-year-old self that someday the Marine Band would play my music, much less for a presidential inauguration, I would never have believed it.”

Murphy Music Press which will make the composition available to purchase following the Inauguration. Murphy Music Press has worked closely with Archer in the representation of her new works for concert band since 2016.

