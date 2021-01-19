Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cuyahoga County Extends Stay-at-Home Advisory Through End of January

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 3:25 PM

Cuyahoga County last Friday extended its stay-at-home advisory through the end of the month. The extension came on the day the advisory was set to expire after being extended once before in December.

"The Advisory encourages Cuyahoga County residents to stay home to the greatest extent possible due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county," officials reminded Northeast Ohioans in a statement."Residents are advised to only leave their home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, purchasing essential items from a grocery store or pharmacy, picking up prepared food, or receiving deliveries. Additionally, residents are strongly advised to avoid traveling in and out of the State of Ohio and to forgo having guests in their homes or residences."



Cuyahoga County originally issued the order on Nov. 18 with a mid-December expiration date as Covid cases began to explode into the surge that dominated the late weeks of that month.

While numbers have improved significantly since then, the death toll continues to mount — the U.S. crossed 400,000 Covid deaths today.

