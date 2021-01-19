Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

C-Notes

Grog Shop Releases Cavs T-Shirt To Honor Larry Nance Jr.'s Cleveland Helping Cleveland Initiative

Last month, Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. raised nearly $8,000 to help support the Grog Shop during its closure as part of his Cleveland Helping Cleveland initiative.

In honor of that gesture, the Grog Shop has issued a limited edition old school Cavs Grog Shop long sleeve T-shirt. The Grog will donate a portion of the proceeds from T-shirt sales to the Heights Schools Foundation opportunity grants earmarked for athletics.



Heights Schools Foundation Opportunity Grants pools contributions from dedicated alumni and supporters to “meet educational and athletic enrichment needs as they arise at any time of the year and are available at any age level across the district from Pre-Kindergarten through High School.”

The shirts cost $30, and they'll be shipped or hand-delivered locally. Find them in the merch store at grogshop.gs.

