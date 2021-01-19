The Last Page Restaurant Coming to Pinecrest in February

click to enlarge
The Last Page
(100 Park Ave., Suite 128, 216-465-1008), a restaurant described by its owners as a “modern American concept,” is expected to open its doors at Pinecrest by mid-February.
The restaurant, which is going into a newly constructed space opposite “Central Park,” is owned by Todd Leebow, CEO of Majestic Steel and entrepreneur with his sights set on building a hospitality brand. In addition to The Last Page (TLP), his recently formed Kind of One Concepts plans to continue developing and operating hospitality ventures.
"As a group, we've been working on this concept for almost two years, with plans originally to open sooner, however due to the COVID circumstances, we pushed our opening to align with when we felt we would be able to service the guest and not compromise their safety and experience,” Leebow stated. “With recent developments on the COVID vaccine and knowing that starting a restaurant off the right way is critical, we couldn't think of a better time to bring a new guest experience to the Cleveland market.”
The Last Page will be open seven days a week and feature an all-day menu during the week and a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays. The deeply experienced culinary team includes Culinary Director Jordan Rolleston, Head of Culinary Brad Race and Chef de Cuisine Logan Abbe.
Guests can expect an eclectic menu with global influence. On the menu will be snacks and appetizers such as sweet potato chips with rye sour cream, salmon belly spread with everything crostini, colossal shrimp with horseradish cocktail sauce, and sweet and spicy dry rubbed ghost wings with umami ranch.
Soups and salads include charred broccoli miso, a broccolini Caesar, and sesame Brussels sprouts with kimchi yogurt. For sandwiches, there will be a pho French dip, yum-yum chicken sandwich, and a smash burger with bacon marmalade, horseradish aioli and crispy onions.
For larger plates, there’s salmon with black garlic soubise, Niman Ranch flat iron steak with pickled shiitake and arugula, whole branzino with sweet Thai chili sauce, and lamb chops with labneh, eggplant puree and harissa.
The attractive and well-appointed interior will have seating for up to 138 indoors and an additional 50 on the patio.
The Last Page will begin accepting reservations on January 25th. They can be made by calling the restaurant at 216-465-1008 or by visiting the website
