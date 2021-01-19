Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Bites

The Last Page Restaurant Coming to Pinecrest in February

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge THE LAST PAGE
  • The Last Page
The Last Page (100 Park Ave., Suite 128, 216-465-1008), a restaurant described by its owners as a “modern American concept,” is expected to open its doors at Pinecrest by mid-February.

The restaurant, which is going into a newly constructed space opposite “Central Park,” is owned by Todd Leebow, CEO of Majestic Steel and entrepreneur with his sights set on building a hospitality brand. In addition to The Last Page (TLP), his recently formed Kind of One Concepts plans to continue developing and operating hospitality ventures.



"As a group, we've been working on this concept for almost two years, with plans originally to open sooner, however due to the COVID circumstances, we pushed our opening to align with when we felt we would be able to service the guest and not compromise their safety and experience,” Leebow stated. “With recent developments on the COVID vaccine and knowing that starting a restaurant off the right way is critical, we couldn't think of a better time to bring a new guest experience to the Cleveland market.”

The Last Page will be open seven days a week and feature an all-day menu during the week and a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays. The deeply experienced culinary team includes Culinary Director Jordan Rolleston, Head of Culinary Brad Race and Chef de Cuisine Logan Abbe.

Guests can expect an eclectic menu with global influence. On the menu will be snacks and appetizers such as sweet potato chips with rye sour cream, salmon belly spread with everything crostini, colossal shrimp with horseradish cocktail sauce, and sweet and spicy dry rubbed ghost wings with umami ranch.

Soups and salads include charred broccoli miso, a broccolini Caesar, and sesame Brussels sprouts with kimchi yogurt. For sandwiches, there will be a pho French dip, yum-yum chicken sandwich, and a smash burger with bacon marmalade, horseradish aioli and crispy onions.

For larger plates, there’s salmon with black garlic soubise, Niman Ranch flat iron steak with pickled shiitake and arugula, whole branzino with sweet Thai chili sauce, and lamb chops with labneh, eggplant puree and harissa.

The attractive and well-appointed interior will have seating for up to 138 indoors and an additional 50 on the patio.

The Last Page will begin accepting reservations on January 25th. They can be made by calling the restaurant at 216-465-1008 or by visiting the website.

click to enlarge THE LAST PAGE
  • The Last Page
click to enlarge THE LAST PAGE
  • The Last Page

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert Sold His Jack Entertainment Casino Business Last Year Read More

  2. After More Than 50 Years, Balaton at Risk of Closing. Sets up GoFundMe for Assistance Read More

  3. Marty Sweeney Weasels His Way Back Into Office, Aided and Abetted by Cuyahoga County Dems Read More

  4. Prama Artspace and Gallery Tackles Geography and Place In First Exhibition of 2021 Read More

  5. Class Action Suit Targeting Cleveland Clinic's Billing Practices Gets Big Victory Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation