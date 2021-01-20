Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Arts District

New Local Podcast Takes on Taboo Topics

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM

At the end of last year, local actors Matt Pallotta and LeJon Woods teamed up with writer, actor and comedian Jo Roueiheb for a new podcast that promises to “bridge the current divide by having thoughtful conversations about tough subjects, as well as promoting local musicians and food and drink establishments on the majority of our episodes.”

Dubbed Going There: Taboo Topics Are Back on the Table, the podcast “tackles part of a specific topic that you aren’t supposed to talk about at a dinner party — politics, religion, sex, money, race, etc.” The hosts have debated topics such as abortion, death and life during the pandemic.



“Each time, we bring in a different guest who brings a more educated, experienced or unique view on the subject,” reads a press release about the program. “The goal is to learn from each other and find understanding through critical thinking and humor.”

Featured guests include the following: Pavel Paulinich, social media star of Karens Going Wild; Dr. Shannon Clark, physician and social media creator/educator of Babies After 35; Catherine Bosley, a local journalist, speaker and "cyber humiliation survivor"; and Larry Hankin, a writer performer, director and Oscar-nominee.

A new episode airs every Wednesday, and you can find the podcast anywhere you get podcasts.

