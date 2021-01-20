Savage Love: I Found My Boyfriend's HIV Meds

Joe Newton

If you're worrying about HIV at the moment, WEASS, you're worrying about the wrong virus. Unless you're lucky enough to live in New Zealand, you and the boyfriend shouldn't be inviting men over for threesomes right now.Assuming you do live in New Zealand ...I don't think your boyfriend is morally obligated to disclose that he's HIV-positive to a casual sex partner, WEASS, but in some states he is legally obligated to disclose that fact. While rarely enforced, these HIV disclosure laws almost always have the opposite of their intended effect. Instead of creating a culture of testing and disclosure, these laws disincentivize getting tested — because someone who doesn't know they're HIV-positive can't get in trouble for failing to disclose.These laws were passed decades ago, back when contracting HIV was perceived — mostly accurately — as a death sentence. But they don't reflect what it means to have HIV today or to sleep with someone who has HIV today. Having even unprotected sex now with someone who is HIV-positive and has an undetectable viral load is less risky than having protected sex with someone who hasn't been tested. Condom or no condom, the HIV-positive guy with an undetectable viral load — undetectable thanks to meds like the ones your boyfriend is taking — can't infect someone with HIV. Undetectable = untransmissible. But a guy who assumes he's HIV-negative because he was the last time he got tested or because he's never been tested? That guy could be HIV-positive and could infect someone with HIV — even if he does use a condom, which could leak or break. (There are lots of other STIs out there we should be using condoms to protect ourselves from, including a nasty strain of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea, but we're just talking HIV here.)In answer to your question, WEASS, I think it would unreasonable for you to force your boyfriend to disclose his HIV status to the person you want to invite over for a threesome — but, again, HIV disclosure laws might require your boyfriend to disclose.Now if the presumably sexually active, sexually adventurous gay man you're thinking about having over to your place in Christchurch isn't an idiot, WEASS, he'll know your boyfriend — the guy with the undetectable viral load — presents no threat to him, at least where HIV is concerned. And while you absolutely shouldn't out your boyfriend, WEASS, you could raise the general subject of sexual safety and see how this guy reacts. If he seems reasonable — particularly if he mentions being on PrEP too — he's probably not gonna freak out about your boyfriend being HIV-positive for the exact same reason you didn't: There's zero chance your boyfriend could infect him with HIV. (We're both assuming this guy isn't HIV-positive himself, WEASS, which he might be.) If he seems reasonable, you should encourage your boyfriend to disclose to him. Being told it's no big deal from someone your boyfriend wants to fuck before he fucks him could help your boyfriend feel less insecure about his HIV status.Finally, you can't order your boyfriend to come out to his mom about being HIV-positive, WEASS, but you might inspire him to. He obviously worries people will judge him or shame him for being HIV-positive; that's one of the reasons he hid it from you — and, yes, he should have disclosed his HIV status to you sooner. He obviously underestimated you: You didn't reject him when you stumbled over his meds after tearing apart the cupboards in his absence while you were searching for — what was it again? Oh, right: a multivitamin. (Sure.) Anyway, WEASS, tell your boyfriend he's most likely underestimating his mother in the same way he underestimated you — then let him make his own decisions about who to tell and when.Something about this guy works for your girlfriend — there's a reason she keeps bringing him up — and if you want to have a future with this woman and you want cuckolding to be a part of that future, BETTER, then going with someone she's comfortable with the first time/few times she cucks you is a really good idea. And while he may not be better looking than you or have a bigger dick, BETTER, he's gotta be "better" than you are in some other objective sense — better educated, makes better money, better at eating pussy, etc. Surely there's something about him your girlfriend can throw in your face that tweaks your insecurities (when she heads off to fuck him) and meets your need for reassurance (when she comes back to you). And how do you know your dick is bigger than his? Because your girlfriend told you it was. You might want to ask her if she lied about his dick being smaller than yours, BETTER, because that's definitely the kind of lie women tell new boyfriends about their exes and old FWBs. Given a chance to walk that back, BETTER, your girlfriend very well might — and it might even be true.If an individual is seeing a pre-pubescent minor, that's pedophilia and child rape. If an individual is seeing a pubescent minor, that's hebephilia and either child rape or statutory rape. If a person is seeing an adult and casually refers to that adult person as a girl, that's not pedophilia or hebephilia or child rape or statutory rape. I mean, come on. There's a huge difference between someone affectionately referring to a new partner as a girl/girlfriend — or a boy/boyfriend — and someone, say, dismissively and intentionally infantilizing adult female coworkers or political leaders. Just as I wouldn't hear "girls night out" and assume that meant underage drinking, I wouldn't assume someone who said they were seeing a girl — or dating a boy — was sleeping with a 12-year-old child. But that's just me.